BJP announces 3 more candidates for UP elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced three more candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. BJP has fielded Nilratan Singh Patel from Sevapuri Assembly constituency, Bhupesh Choubey from Robertsganj constituency and Ramdular Gaur from Duddhi.

All three assembly constituencies will go for polling in the seventh phase on March 7. Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

