Punjab CM Channi pays obeisance at Guru Ravidas's birthplace in Varanasi
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday paid obeisance at the birthplace of Guru Ravidas here on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
The mystic poet enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.
''On the occasion of Sri Guru Ravidas Jayanti, paid obeisance at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan mandir in Varanasi. Let us imbibe his teachings of love, compassion, mutual tolerance and oneness of mankind,'' Channi tweeted.
Channi reached the Seer Govardhan premises here in the morning and took the blessings of Sant Niranjan Das. He then spent some time there offering 'Ardas'.
Later, he was offered a 'Saropa' by the trustees and Sant Niranjan Das.
