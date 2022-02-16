Amit Malviya claims Congress disrespecting people of UP, Bihar during election campaign in Punjab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya slammed Congress for allegedly insulting the people belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the election campaign in Punjab. "Chief Minister (Charanjeet Singh Channi) disrespects people belonging to UP and Bihar from the stage and (Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is laughing and clapping while standing beside...This is how will Congress develop UP and the country? By making people fight among themselves?," said a tweet from Malviya, who heads the IT department of the BJP.

Notably, Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Also, the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on February 20, with subsequent phases taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)