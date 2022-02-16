Amritsar mayor joins AAP in jolt to Congress

Karamjit Singh Rintu, the sitting mayor from Amritsar, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

This comes as a huge blow to Congress ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab, which is set to take place on February 20.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

