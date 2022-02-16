Left Menu

Amibition for RS seat makes people do many things: Manish Tewari on Ashwani Kumar's resignation

A day after former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quit Congress, party leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday called the decision "unfortunate" and said that the ambition for Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things.

16-02-2022
A day after former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quit Congress, party leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday called the decision "unfortunate" and said that the ambition for Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things. Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana today, Tewari said, "Whenever a leader quit Congress party, it's a loss for us. Ashwani Kumar who left Congress yesterday was Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Congress. It's a very unfortunate decision for us."

"The ambition for a Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things," the Congress leader added. Former Union Law Minister and Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years with the party.

Ashwani Kumar was a part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) term two government's cabinet. Currently, he was not holding any main profile in the Congress party and did not have a post in the AICC. He was elected from the Rajya Sabha and is considered close to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

"Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold," Kumar said in a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. He further said, "I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters." (ANI)

