PM's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' policy inspired by Guru Ravidas's teachings: Adityanath

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:19 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' policy is inspired by the teachings of Guru Ravidas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday as he paid obeisance at the revered icon's birthplace here.

Adityanath reached the Ravidas temple at the Seer Govardhan premises in the morning, paid his respects to the 15th-16th century poet and also had 'prasad' at the 'langar' served.

''It's maghi poornima today and also the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, who was born in the holy land of Kashi at Seer Govardhan. Today, lakhs of people are expressing their respects towards the sadhguru,'' he told reporters here.

''Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we are taking forward to all the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' policy which is also inspired by Saint Ravidas's teachings,'' Adityanath added.

The chief minister also shared a short video clip on social media of himself at the langar.

''Got the privilege of receiving prasad at the langar at 'Seer Govardhan', the birthplace of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji, who illuminated human society in the light of human values and thoughts like love, unity, harmony and social harmony,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Adityanath shared one more video of his visit to the temple along with a couplet of the mystic poet from Varanasi who enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid his obeisance at the Sant Ravidas temple at Seer Govardhan here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

