Shahjahanpur: FIR lodged against BJP candidate, supporters

PTI | Shahjahanpur/Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:38 IST
Alleging that firing was done at their residence by the BJP candidate and her supporters after the polling on Monday, the son of Samajwadi Party candidate from Tilhar assembly constituency here has lodged an FIR, police said.

Earlier on Monday night, a report was also filed by the supporters of the BJP candidate Salona Kushwaha against seven people including SP candidate Roshanlal Verma under serious sections for beating up a BJP worker.

Following a ruckus between supporters of the BJP and the SP candidates after the conclusion of polling in Tilhar assembly seat of Shahjahanpur on Monday, Verma's son Manoj Kumar alleged that firing was done on their house, Superintendent of Police S Anand said on Wednesday.

Kumar has lodged a case against the BJP candidate Kushwaha and her 26 named and about 250 unnamed supporters, the SP said. BJP candidate Salona Kushwaha instigated her supporters and she along with others opened fire with their licensed weapons at the SP candidate's 'kothi' on Monday night and also pelted stones, the SP said.

The complaint also said that bullet marks were present on the walls and gate of the house, the SP said, adding that action will be taken after thorough investigation in the matter.

Meanwhile, six police teams have been constituted to nab the accused in connection with the killing of Samajwadi Party booth agent who was shot dead on Tuesday morning in Nigohi police station area in the same assembly constituency allegedly after a dispute during polling the previous day, the SP said.

A large number of police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

