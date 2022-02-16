Left Menu

West Bengal: Counting of votes for 108 municipalities on March 2

The counting of votes for 108 municipalities going to polls on February 27 will be held on March 2, announced West Bengal State Election Commission on Wednesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:39 IST
West Bengal: Counting of votes for 108 municipalities on March 2
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes for 108 municipalities going to polls on February 27 will be held on March 2, announced West Bengal State Election Commission on Wednesday.

"On being satisfied that in the Municipal General Elections to the 108 Municipalities, 2022 the Counting of Votes cannot conveniently be done immediately after the close of the poll at the polling stations as provided under Section 12 of the West Bengal Municipal Elections Act, 1994 for the said Constituencies under the above-noted Municipalities, the West Bengal State Election Commission, in the exercise of the power conferred by Article 243ZA (I) of the Constitution of India and as per proviso to Rule 41 of the West Bengal Municipalities (Conduct of Elections) Rules, 1995 (hereinafter referred to as the said Rules), hereby directs that the Municipal Returning Officers concerned shall arrange strong rooms for storing of polled EVMs and counting of votes on 02.03.2022 at a central place of the respective Municipal areas to be fixed and notified by them in terms of Rule 61B of the said Rules," the Election Commission said.

The elections to 108 municipalities in the state will be held on 27 February. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022