Left Menu

Mayawati pays tributes on Ravidas Jayanti

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:53 IST
Mayawati pays tributes on Ravidas Jayanti
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary, and cautioned against leaders paying obeisance at his birthplace in ''Seer Govardhan'' for selfish motives.

In a statement issued by the BSP office here, the party supremo extended tributes to crores of followers of Ravidas living in the country and the world, and referred to the work done by her government in honour of the saint.

Alleging that the Samajwadi Party renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar as Bhadohi due to its casteist mentality and political hatred, Mayawati said the BJP government too did not restore the name.

In a jibe at political leaders visiting the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in 'Seer Govardhan' to pay their respects, Mayawati claimed those who ignore saints and their teachings are now bowing their heads for the selfish motive of getting votes.

There is a need to be careful of such elements who are adept in doing politics of votes only, she added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who reached the birthplace of Sant Ravidas at 'Seer Govardhan' in Varanasi and offered prayers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022