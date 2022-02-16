Cong must stop daydreaming about forming govt in Goa with majority seats: BJP

BJP leader Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress saying that the party should stop ''daydreaming'' about forming the next government in Goa with majority seats.

The Congress had on Tuesday claimed that its alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) would get a majority in the 40-member Goa Assembly, while the BJP will secure less than 10 seats in the state.

Goa witnessed 78.94 per cent voter turnout during polling on Monday. The counting of votes is scheduled on March 10.

Talking to PTI, the BJP's Goa unit president said Congress leaders were nervous and were hence making irrelevant statements. “The massive response to voting indicates that the BJP will once again form a government in Goa,” Tanavade said.

The BJP leader further said that Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had come up with the “vague conclusions about the voting scenario”.

“The Congress should stop daydreaming. Their greed for power is evident in their statements. As I said before, the huge turnout shows that people have voted for the BJP. Our win and the Congress' defeat will be clear on March 10,” Tanavade said.

The Congress has a right to dream about its victory, but it should not speak utter nonsense that the BJP will win seats in single digit, he said, adding that the BJP is certain about sweeping the polls.

