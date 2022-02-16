Left Menu

Cong must stop daydreaming about forming govt in Goa with majority seats: BJP

The counting of votes is scheduled on March 10.Talking to PTI, the BJPs Goa unit president said Congress leaders were nervous and were hence making irrelevant statements.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:16 IST
Cong must stop daydreaming about forming govt in Goa with majority seats: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress saying that the party should stop ''daydreaming'' about forming the next government in Goa with majority seats.

The Congress had on Tuesday claimed that its alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) would get a majority in the 40-member Goa Assembly, while the BJP will secure less than 10 seats in the state.

Goa witnessed 78.94 per cent voter turnout during polling on Monday. The counting of votes is scheduled on March 10.

Talking to PTI, the BJP's Goa unit president said Congress leaders were nervous and were hence making irrelevant statements. “The massive response to voting indicates that the BJP will once again form a government in Goa,” Tanavade said.

The BJP leader further said that Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had come up with the “vague conclusions about the voting scenario”.

“The Congress should stop daydreaming. Their greed for power is evident in their statements. As I said before, the huge turnout shows that people have voted for the BJP. Our win and the Congress' defeat will be clear on March 10,” Tanavade said.

The Congress has a right to dream about its victory, but it should not speak utter nonsense that the BJP will win seats in single digit, he said, adding that the BJP is certain about sweeping the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022