Cong demands probe into KSEB Chairman's allegations of discrepancies

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI): As the Kerala Assembly is all set to convene for its budget session later this week, the opposition Congress on Wednesday alleged corruption to the tune of crores of rupees and mismanagement in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited and urged the Left government and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to explain the charges.

Charging that the Board had been embroiled in corruption for over five years since the first term of the Vijayan government, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan said it was purchasing electricity from three private companies without the nod of the Electricity Regulatory Commission causing a huge loss.

He also alleged that the tender details of various initiatives were leaked from the headquarters itself benefiting private companies. The senior Congress leader's charges came a day after the KSEB Chairman B Ashok levelled serious allegations of malpractices and irregularities in the state-run company during the first term of the Vijayan government.

The bureaucrat's allegations on various discrepancies including the attempt to transfer acres of the board's lands to the ruling CPI(M)-controlled co-operative societies triggered a political row as former power minister M M Mani sought to know whether the Chairman's reaction was with the knowledge of present minister K Krishnankutty.

Ashok also indicated about the alleged practice of leaking tender details of the KSEB by its employees themselves.

As the Chairman himself revealed that there is mismanagement and financial irregularities in the Board, the government should be ready to launch a serous inquiry into the charges, Satheesan demanded.

''The KSEB leased out hundreds of acres of land to the CPI(M)-controlled cooperative societies for a meagre amount under the guise of hydel tourism. This caused loss of crores of rupees to the Board. All tender proceedings were violated for this,'' he told reporters here.

Over 6,000 appointments, made by the Board, were yet to get the accord of the Regulatory Commission. he said, adding that various tender details were leaked by the KSEB engineers themselves causing it huge loss.

The Leader of Opposition also charged that the Board has been buying 580 MW of power from three private companies since 2016 without the permission of the Regulatory Commission, which causes the KSEB losing Rs 600 crore every year. He also pointed out that Krishnankutty, the power minister, has not denied any of the allegations made by the chairman.

