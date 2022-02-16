UP polls: BJP announces candidates for 3 more constituencies
The BJP on Wednesday announced its candidates for three more seats that will go to polls in the last of the seven phases in Uttar Pradesh.
It fielded sitting MLAs Neelratan Singh Patel and Bhupesh Chaubey from their respective seats -- Varanasi's Sevapuri Assembly constituency and Robertsganj constituency in Sonbhadra district -- again.
The party also announced Ramdular Gaur as its candidate from Sonbhadra's Duddhi seat, where the BJP has not tasted success since long.
