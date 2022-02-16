Left Menu

AAP's education model in Delhi inspired by Guru Ravidas, Ambedkar: Sanjay Singh

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:49 IST
AAP's education model in Delhi inspired by Guru Ravidas, Ambedkar: Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The education model presented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi is derived from the thoughts of Guru Ravidas and B R Ambedkar, party leader Sanjay Singh said here on Wednesday.

Singh, the AAP's in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said this after paying obeisance at the Guru Ravidas temple at Seer Govardhan, the place of birth of the mystic poet-reformer on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Singh said Guru Ravidas worked all his life against casteism and discrimination in the society and continued to inspire people through his life lessons.

''He taught us that people's work and not their caste make them big or small. The Aam Aadmi Party works on these principles. The education model presented in Delhi by Arvind Kejriwal is derived from Sant Ravidas and Bhim Rao Ambedkar's thoughts and works towards making India an educated nation,'' he told reporters.

''The AAP not only respects Sant Ravidas but tries to follow the path shown by him and abide by his thoughts. I have come to express my respects and on behalf of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, our Punjab leader Bhagwant Mann and all other workers of the party,'' Singh said.

After his visit to the temple, the AAP leader took to social media to say that he prayed for the prosperity of the nation and hoped that the invaluable thoughts of Guru Ravidas on ''love, brotherhood and amity'' will continue to guide everyone.

Besides Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also visited Varanasi on Wednesday to pay their respects to Guru Ravidas, who commands a nationwide following, especially among a section of Dalits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022