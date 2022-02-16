Left Menu

Envoys of 4 countries present credentials to President Kovind

16-02-2022
Envoys of 4 countries present credentials to President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from the new high commissioner of Tanzania and the ambassadors of Djibouti, Serbia and North Macedonia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Those who presented their credentials were Anisa K Mbega, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania, Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti, Sinisa Pavic, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia, and Slobodan Uzunov, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Following the presentation of the credentials, Kovind interacted with the four envoys separately, it added.

He congratulated them on their appointments and highlighted the warm and friendly ties India shares with their countries and the multi-faceted relationship it enjoys with each of them, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president also wished them success in the strengthening of bilateral ties and for the well-being, progress and prosperity of the people of their countries, it said.

Through the high commissioner and the ambassadors, Kovind also conveyed his personal regards to the leadership of the respective countries, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, adding that the envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their countries' ties with India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

