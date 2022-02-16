Left Menu

Rejecting Trump claim, Biden grants Jan. 6 panel access to White House logs -NYT

President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims and ordered White House visitor logs to be released to the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. Citing a letter to the National Archives, the Times said Biden granted congressional investigators access to the data “in light of the urgency” of their work probing Trump supporters' violent siege at the U.S. Capitol last year, and ordered the agency to turn over the logs within 15 days.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:08 IST
Rejecting Trump claim, Biden grants Jan. 6 panel access to White House logs -NYT
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims and ordered White House visitor logs to be released to the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Citing a letter to the National Archives, the Times said Biden granted congressional investigators access to the data "in light of the urgency" of their work probing Trump supporters' violent siege at the U.S. Capitol last year, and ordered the agency to turn over the logs within 15 days. Representatives for the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) could not be immediately reached for comment. Representatives for Trump, a Republican, also could not be immediately reached.

The White House also could not be immediately reached. Biden, a Democrat, last year also rejected Trump's bid to block the U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee from accessing batches of documents from his time at the White House. Federal courts also rejected Trump's lawsuit seeking to withhold the records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022