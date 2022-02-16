Left Menu

U.S. Blinken warns Russia against declaring Ukraine breakaway regions independent

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:17 IST
U.S. Blinken warns Russia against declaring Ukraine breakaway regions independent
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken on Wednesday criticized the vote by Russia's lower house of parliament asking President Vladimir Putin to recognize two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, calling it illegal.

Enactment of the resolution would undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, violate international law, call into question Russia's stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy and "necessitate a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners," Blinken said in a statement.

