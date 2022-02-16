U.S. Blinken warns Russia against declaring Ukraine breakaway regions independent
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken on Wednesday criticized the vote by Russia's lower house of parliament asking President Vladimir Putin to recognize two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, calling it illegal.
Enactment of the resolution would undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, violate international law, call into question Russia's stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy and "necessitate a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners," Blinken said in a statement.
