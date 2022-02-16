US Domestic News Roundup: Private prison company to test U.S. house arrest program for immigrants; Q&A: The White House eyes company profits in inflation battle and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Private prison company to test U.S. house arrest program for immigrants

A private prison company will run a new U.S. pilot program that would place hundreds of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under house arrest, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Reuters, an approach that critics say is an extension of for-profit detention. BI Incorporated, a subsidiary of the private prison company GEO Group, will operate the so-called "home curfew" pilot program, a DHS spokesperson and two U.S. officials said. Immigrants enrolled in the program would be confined to their place of residence in the United States for 12 hours a day and monitored electronically while waiting for their court hearings.

Q&A: The White House eyes company profits in inflation battle

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered his administration last year to boost the domestic economy by cracking down on what it sees as a lack of competition in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. As inflation hits a 40-year high, keeping prices down is a key political issue, too. November midterm elections will determine whether Biden and Democrats can maintain slim control of Congress, and the economy is the top issue voters care about, Reuters polling shows.

Two U.S. senators set to introduce 'Kids Online Safety Act'

Two U.S. senators will introduce legislation on Wednesday, called the "Kids Online Safety Act," that would require social media platforms to provide parents with tools to protect their children online. The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, seeks to protect minors from harmful images, sexual exploitation, bullying and product recommendations.

Remington Arms to pay $73 million to nine Sandy Hook families

Remington Arms will pay $73 million to the families of five children and four adults killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the families said on Tuesday, marking the first time a gunmaker has agreed to a major settlement over a mass shooting in the United States. Twenty students and six adults were killed on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut, by gunman Adam Lanza, who used a Remington Bushmaster AR-15 rifle to shoot his way into the Sandy Hook Elementary School after killing his mother at home.

Oath Keepers founder to seek release from jail ahead of U.S. sedition trial

Right-wing Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes will ask a U.S. judge on Wednesday to release him from jail as he awaits trial on a charge of seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in plotting the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. Rhodes, 56, is the most high-profile defendant of the more than 725 people charged with playing a role in the attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. His lawyer said there is no evidence that Rhodes conspired to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election.

Analysis-Sarah Palin defamation case a long shot for U.S. Supreme Court -experts

Sarah Palin faces a narrow path ahead if she wants to use her defamation case against the New York Times as a vehicle to challenge broad U.S. legal protections for news organizations, media lawyers said. After losing a jury trial on Tuesday, the prominent Republican is likely to appeal and ultimately to ask the Supreme Court to revisit a landmark ruling called New York Times v. Sullivan, experts said.

Rejecting Trump claim, Biden grants Jan. 6 panel access to White House logs -NYT

President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims and ordered White House visitor logs to be released to the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. Citing a letter to the National Archives, the Times said Biden granted congressional investigators access to the data "in light of the urgency" of their work probing Trump supporters' violent siege at the U.S. Capitol last year, and ordered the agency to turn over the logs within 15 days.

U.S. Senate narrowly confirms Dr. Robert Califf to lead FDA for second time

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Dr. Robert Califf as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after some senators had argued his ties to the pharmaceutical industry or views on birth control made him unfit for the role. Calif, 70, is a well-regarded cardiologist and researcher who takes the helm at the FDA for a second time 13 months after it last had a permanent leader.

CNN ends probe into Cuomo issues, executive Gollust quits-memo

CNN executive Allison Gollust has resigned after an internal investigation found violations of policy by her and others, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Her departure is the latest move after a network investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, a primetime CNN anchor fired in December for allegedly assisting his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexual misconduct

Biden's Fed nominees in limbo after Republican vote boycott

U.S. Senate action on President Joe Biden's five nominees to the Federal Reserve stalled Tuesday after Republicans boycotted a key vote over objections to Sarah Bloom Raskin, the White House's pick to be the central bank's Wall Street regulator. Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown delayed a vote on the slate, which includes Fed Chair Jerome Powell, after none of the 12 Republicans showed up for a scheduled vote Tuesday afternoon.

