Raut levelling allegations without proof: BJP leader Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday hit out at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, saying the latter is levelling corruption allegations against BJP leaders without producing any documentary proof.

Speaking to reporters here, Rane, a BJP leader, said Raut is eying the post of Shiv Sena president, currently held by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and trying to portray himself as a hardcore member of the state's ruling party.

Rane said, “Sanjay Raut has levelled several allegations against BJP leaders without producing any documentary proof. He calls himself a journalist (Raut is executive editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana) then how come he is talking without any proofs.” ''I do not think Raut is trying to help the Shiv Sena grow... instead he is eyeing the post of Sena chief,'' the Union minister said.

Rane, who had a long stint in the Shiv Sena before be quit the party in 2005, claimed Raut is trying to present himself as a hardcore worker of his party.

“I had worked for the Shiv Sena since I was 15 years of age. Raut came into the picture almost 26 years later and now he is trying to portray himself as a hardcore Sena worker,” he said.

When asked about BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's allegations against Raut, Rane came out in support of his party colleague.

“Somaiya has raised some valid questions against Raut and I support him. Raut should clarify who is Sujit Patkar and why Raut's daughters are working in firms floated by Patkar. There are many firms in the name of Patkar, which should be probed,” the Union minister said.

Addressing a press conference at the Shiv Sena headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Raut had accused some BJP leaders and businessmen of being involved in corrupt practices.

The Sena Rajya Sabha MP had launched a personal attack against Somaiya, who has been raising a slew of allegations against the Sena brass and other leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)