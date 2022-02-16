FIR lodged in connection with 'attack' on Union minister's convoy in UP's Mainpuri

An FIR has been filed against two named and about 20 to 25 unidentified accused in connection with an attack on the convoy of Union minister and the BJP nominee from the Karhal seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, S P Singh Baghel, police said on Wednesday.

On the basis of a complaint from Baghel, the FIR was lodged against Umakant Yadav, Bittu and others under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

In Lucknow, a BJP delegation lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, blaming the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the incident and demanding proper security arrangements to ensure free-and-fair polling in the seat.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the polls from Karhal.

Talking to PTI, Baghel said he was campaigning in the police circle at Kabrai when some people, armed with sticks and firearms, sprang out from the roadside fields and attacked them in Atikullapur village late on Tuesday evening.

A man with a firearm shouted ''Akhilesh Yadav zindabad'' and fired at him, missing the target narrowly, the BJP leader said, adding that the man identified himself as Umakant Yadav of Nagla Bada village.

''The mob attacked my car with lethal weapons with an intention to kill me. People were shouting that no one should be spared and it should be the end of the election today,'' Baghel said.

The mob also attacked and damaged other vehicles, he said, adding that he suffered minor injuries in his hand.

Umakant Yadav exhorted others to kill them and his associate Bittu fired a shot at Sanjay Sharma from Agra with an intention to kill him, but he too escaped unhurt, the Union minister said.

His security personnel rushed to protect him and the accused fled the spot, he said.

On being informed, Circle Officer and Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuvan Kumar, along with other police personnel, reached the spot and took them to the police station for the registration of the FIR, Baghel said.

He alleged that the workers of the SP had attempted to create disturbance and hurled abuses at him during his earlier election meetings as well.

Baghel said on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP of the BJP Geeta Shakya and party workers were canvassing when they were attacked in the Nagla Bhant police station area by one Manoj Yadav and his associates, and their vehicles were damaged.

An FIR was lodged at the Kotwali police station against Manoj Yadav and 21 unidentified people by Sima Chauhan, the vice-president of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

In Lucknow, a delegation of the saffron party, led by Union minister Anurag Thakur, met the CEO and apprised him of the incident, alleging that a continuous effort is on to create violent obstructions in the BJP candidate's campaign in Karhal on the instigation of the SP chief.

In a memorandum given to the CEO, the BJP leaders said the Karhal seat is very sensitive and during previous elections too, incidents of the SP trying to influence the voters by terrorising and threatening them were reported from there.

They said if legal action is not taken against the SP ''bahubalis'' and those with criminal antecedents, there will be violence as the workers of the party are mounting pressure on people to vote in their favour.

They demanded deployment of paramilitary forces during polling, installation of CCTV cameras at all the polling booths and a flag march a day before poling.

