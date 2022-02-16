Left Menu

Amit Shah meets Radha Soami sect chief in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 19:47 IST
Amit Shah meets Radha Soami sect chief in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the chief of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon at Beas, around 45 km from Amritsar.

Shah, who was in Punjab on Wednesday for a poll rally, took to Twitter to share the information about the meeting.

''Today met Radha Soami Satsang chief Baba Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

''The work being done by Radha Soami Satsang Beas for humanity and social service by continuously awakening spiritual consciousness in the society for decades, is wonderful and inspiring in itself,'' Shah tweeted in Punjabi.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Gurinder Singh Dhillon in Delhi and had praised the Radha Soami Satsang chief for its social service.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas enjoys a considerable following in Punjab.

Voting in Punjab will take place on February 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022