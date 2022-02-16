BJP candidate files nomination for Majuli bypoll in Assam

BJP candidate Bhuban Gam filed his nomination papers on Wednesday for the bypoll to the Majuli assembly seat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who accompanied Gam said the people of the constituency have been supporting the BJP since 2016 and will continue to do in the upcoming by-election.

Acknowledging the demand of the people of the area, the BJP government upgraded the world's largest river island as a district of the state, while work on the bridge connecting Majuli and Nematighat is underway, Sarma said, addressing a rally at the Garmur High School grounds.

Gam has been actively involved in Majuli's growth story, he said, adding, ''I am confident that people of Majuli will repose their faith in him and elect him as their new representative.'' BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, AGP president and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Lakhimpur's Lok Sabha MP Pradan Baruah, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Power Minister Binal Borah were also present at the programme.

The Majuli seat fell vacant as former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned as its MLA to be the Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Aysuh after being elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on September 27.

The Congress-backed opposition candidate is Assam Jatiya Parishad's Chittaranjan Basumatary. Majuli will vote on March 7 and the votes will be counted on March 10.

