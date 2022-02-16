Situation in Ukraine looks better, says Polish ruling party boss

The situation surrounding Ukraine is starting to look better, but the use of force against the country cannot be ruled out, Poland's ruling party leader said on Wednesday.

"Today, the situation seems to be better than it was yesterday or the day before yesterday," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who also serves as deputy prime minister responsible for security, told state-owned broadcaster Polskie Radio 24.

