Left Menu

Situation in Ukraine looks better, says Polish ruling party boss

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:05 IST
Situation in Ukraine looks better, says Polish ruling party boss
  • Country:
  • Poland

The situation surrounding Ukraine is starting to look better, but the use of force against the country cannot be ruled out, Poland's ruling party leader said on Wednesday.

"Today, the situation seems to be better than it was yesterday or the day before yesterday," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who also serves as deputy prime minister responsible for security, told state-owned broadcaster Polskie Radio 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022