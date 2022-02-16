Court summons Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain, other AAP leaders in defamation case

A Delhi court on Wednesday summons against Satyendar Jain, Minister of Health & PWD and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders in a defamation case filed by a BJP councillor for allegedly making defamatory remarks against North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ravinder Kr Pandey of Rouse Avenue District Court on Wednesday, while passing order of summoning said, I have heard the detailed arguments as advanced on behalf of the complainant, perused the statement of witnesses who were examined in pre summoning evidence by the complainant and documents produced and proved in pre summoning evidence.

"The Court is of the considered view that prima facie accused persons namely Satyendar Jain, Aatishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak and Sourabh Bhardwaj have committed the offence punishable U/s 499/500 IPC read with Section 34 IPC. Hence, these accused persons be summoned through SHO PS Civil Lines on 14.03.2022", Court ordered. The complainant Chhail Bihari Goswami, councilor from Ward No. 104-N, Naraina in North Delhi Municipal Corporation alleged that Satyendar Jain, MLA of Aam Aadmi Party and Cabinet Minister in Government of NCT of Delhi, Atishi (MLA from Kalkaji), Raghav Chadha (MLA from Rajender Nagar), Durgesh Pathak (Member of National Executive of Aam Aadmi Party) and Saurabh Bhardwaj (MLA from Greater Kailash constituency) with the common intention to win the upcoming Municipal Elections, misled the general public and created a negative image of councilors of BJP including the complainant.

The complainant said, it is averred that the accused persons and their political party, in order to divert the issue and to cover up the non release of funds due to the Corporations, have hatched the criminal conspiracy and had been levelling false allegations on the three Corporations led by BJP and BJP leaders and Councilors elected on the symbol of BJP, including the complainant. Lawyer Shoumendu Mukherji appeared for complainant alleged that AAP Leader Durgesh Pathak in a Press Conference made false and misleading statements which were defamatory in nature by claiming that there was a corruption of Rs 1400 crores in the North MCD and also alleged that the alleged property tax of sum of Rs 1400 crores was illegally collected by BJP councilors and were illegally distributed among themselves.

According to the complainant, Satyendar Jain and other AAP leaders have blamed BJP leaders for a scam of Rs 2500 Crores in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

