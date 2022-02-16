Left Menu

Mumbai: AIMIM leader detained on way to protest against Hijab ban

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:31 IST
Mumbai police detained AIMIM leader Waris Pathan while he was going to attend a protest organised by his party's women wing in suburban Malad in support of Muslim students in the Karnataka hijab row, an official said on Wednesday.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader was detained by the Worli police and taken to the police station in the afternoon and was released later, the senior police official said.

Pathan, who is national spokesperson of the party, said in his tweet, ''I have been put under House arrest by Mumbai Police at my Worli residence as I was supposed to attend a peaceful protest organised by AIMIM Mumbai Women's Unit at malad mumbai against #Hijab Ban. Is democracy left under MVA govt rule?'' In another tweet, he said, ''After my announcement of peaceful protest at Malad, Malwani against #hijab ban in Karnataka, Mumbai Police put me under house arrest in the morning & has now arrested me. Is participating in a peaceful protest Crime now @mumbaipolice?'' PTI DC NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

