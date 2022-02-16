PM Modi condoles demise of Kannada litterateur Chennaveera Kanavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of eminent Kannada litterateur Chennaveera Kanavi and said his sublime poetry and writings enriched Kannada literature for decades.

Kanavi passed away at the age of 94 in SDM Hospital in Dharwad on Wednesday morning following age-related complications, family sources said.

''Shri Chennaveera Kanavi's sublime poetry and writings have enriched Kannada literature for decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister tweeted.

Born on June 29, 1928 at Hombal village in Gadag district to Sakkarappa, a school teacher, and Parvatavva, a homemaker, Kanavi had his initial schooling in the village and then he completed his higher education in Dharwad.

Kanavi had penned more than 15 books, which included a compilation of poems and a collection of essays.

