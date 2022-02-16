Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Kannada litterateur Chennaveera Kanavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of eminent Kannada litterateur Chennaveera Kanavi and said his sublime poetry and writings enriched Kannada literature for decades.Kanavi passed away at the age of 94 in SDM Hospital in Dharwad on Wednesday morning following age-related complications, family sources said.Shri Chennaveera Kanavis sublime poetry and writings have enriched Kannada literature for decades.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:36 IST
PM Modi condoles demise of Kannada litterateur Chennaveera Kanavi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of eminent Kannada litterateur Chennaveera Kanavi and said his sublime poetry and writings enriched Kannada literature for decades.

Kanavi passed away at the age of 94 in SDM Hospital in Dharwad on Wednesday morning following age-related complications, family sources said.

''Shri Chennaveera Kanavi's sublime poetry and writings have enriched Kannada literature for decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister tweeted.

Born on June 29, 1928 at Hombal village in Gadag district to Sakkarappa, a school teacher, and Parvatavva, a homemaker, Kanavi had his initial schooling in the village and then he completed his higher education in Dharwad.

Kanavi had penned more than 15 books, which included a compilation of poems and a collection of essays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022