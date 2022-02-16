Will end 'inspector raj', dismiss fake cases against bizmen: Kejriwal in Punjab

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised to eliminate "Inspector Raj" from the state and provide an industry-friendly atmosphere to the business community if voted to power.

He also promised to dismiss all "fake cases" registered by the previous governments by "misusing the police" and separate business from police and politics.

"To eliminate the fear of traders, we will completely eliminate 'Inspector Raj, Raid Raj' to provide a safe environment for businesses. Just as we have won the hearts of the traders of Delhi, we will win yours too," the Delhi chief minister said.

Alleging that the politicians from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal had been intimidating businessmen in the state and lodging false cases against, the AAP convener said such incidents will be eliminated from Punjab after March 10 – the day of vote counting.

"After the formation of the AAP government, if any of our MLAs or ministers ask for a share from any businessman, we will take immediate action against that leader," he said.

Taking a dig at the previous regimes, the Delhi chief minister said, "Today, all the people of Punjab are scared because of Akali and Congress' 'goonda raj'. The Aam Aadmi Party government will end the 'parcha raj'. Alleging the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress of demanding a share in the businesses, he said, "If people refuse to pay, they are intimidated with the threats of raids. The businessmen of Punjab are most troubled by corrupt politicians and officers." AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann assured the businessmen and traders of Punjab of making them a partner in the government instead of demanding a share of business from them.

"The AAP government will work closely with the traders and make new schemes to promote business. We will completely delink business from police and politics. We will create a safe environment for industries and businesses and stop the exodus of traders from Punjab," Mann, also the Sangrur MP, said.

Kejriwal also promised to develop Amritsar as a 'world icon city'.

"For many years, the people of Punjab have been demanding that Amritsar be a world icon city, but the demand has not been fulfilled to date. I want to assure you that the Aam Aadmi Party government will take all possible steps to achieve this," he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and Mann paid obeisance at Ravidas temple in Jalandhar and prayed for peace and prosperity of the state.

Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joined the AAP in the presence of the two leaders.

