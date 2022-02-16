Left Menu

Ratan Tata conferred Assam's highest civilian award

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday conferred the states highest civilian award Assam Baibhav to eminent industrialist Ratan Tata at a function held in Mumbai.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday conferred the state's highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav' to eminent industrialist Ratan Tata at a function held in Mumbai. The award has been conferred on Tata, who is also the chairman of Tata Trust, for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam, an official release said here. It carries a citation, a medal and a cash amount of Rs five lakh.

The award was to be given to Tata at a ceremony here on January 24 but he could not attend it due to personal reasons.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi had conferred the state's two other civilian awards - 'Assam Saurav' and 'Assam Gaurav' to 18 other distinguished personalities in different fields on January 24.

