PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:59 IST
EC notice to BJP's T Raja Singh for allegedly threatening voters in UP
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP leader T Raja Singh for allegedly threatening people to vote for his party in Uttar Pradesh.

The Commission has given him 24 hours to respond to the notice.

It said the BJP MLA from Telangana has prima facie violated provisions of the poll code, the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act related to undue influence at elections, corrupt practices during the poll period and intimidation of voters.

The poll panel cited a video clip of Raja Singh's purported remarks while issuing him the notice.

Going by the transcript of Singh's remarks quoted in the notice, he had said those who do not vote for the BJP should know that ''Yogi Ji'' (UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) has called for thousands of JCBs and bulldozers.

''You do know the purpose JCBs and bulldozer... If you have to live in UP, you will have to chant Yogi-Yogi or leave Uttar Pradesh,'' he broadly said in Hindi.

