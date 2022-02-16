Kannada litterateur Dr Chennaveera Kanavi no more

Eminent Kannada literatteur Dr Chennaveera Kanavi died at the age of 94 at a hospital in Dharwad on Wednesday due to age-related complications, family sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined many others in condoling the demise of the literatteur.

As a mark of respect, the Karnataka government ordered that his last rites be performed with full state honours.

Born on June 29, 1928 at Hombal village in Gadag district to Sakkarappa, a school teacher, and Parvatavva, a homemaker, Kanavi had his initial schooling in the village and then completed his higher education in Dharwad.

Kanavi had penned more than 15 books, which were compilation of poems, collection of essays and various other books.

The litterateur had won the Sahitya Akademi award for his book 'Jeevadhwani'. Besides, he was a recipient of the Rajyotsava Award, Pampa Award, Nadoja title, and several other awards.

Mourning his death, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ''Shri Chennaveera Kanavi’s sublime poetry and writings have enriched Kannada literature for decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'' JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda expressed grief over the death of Kanavi.

''It is shocking to learn about the demise of senior literatteur Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi. In his death, Kannada literature has suffered an irreparable loss. I pray to God to rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family to bear the loss,'' Gowda tweeted.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Kanavi.

''Kanavi was one of the most creative writers of Kannada literary world. He and his family were very close to me for the past four decades. He is a personification of humility who used to win hearts through his soft-spoken and gentle nature,'' Bommai recalled.

Recalling that Kanavi was honoured with many prestigious awards including the Nadoja award, the CM said the litterateur raised the stature of the awards.

''The Kannada literary world has suffered a huge loss in his death. It is unfortunate that we are losing so many literary greats like Champa, Siddalingaiah and now Kanavi. New writers should draw inspiration from these great litterateurs and rise to attain glory,'' Bommai said.

Karnataka ministers S T Somasekhar, C C Patil, V Somanna, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah, B S Yediyurappa, H D Kumaraswamy and many public representatives too offered their condolences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)