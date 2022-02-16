Left Menu

'Aam Aadmi' only in name: Rahul's dig at AAP govt over Anganwadi workers' protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over protests by Anganwadi workers, saying it does not understand the pain of the people.His attack came over a group of anganwadi workers staging a protest here to press their demands, including recognition as government employees and a hike in honorarium.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:49 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over protests by Anganwadi workers, saying it does not understand the pain of the people.

His attack came over a group of anganwadi workers staging a protest here to press their demands, including recognition as government employees and a hike in honorarium.

''Delhi government does not understand the pain of the people. The fight for the rights of Anganwadi workers is absolutely right,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Without caring about their lives during Covid outbreak, they did public service, he noted.

''But the CM of Delhi is neither giving them appropriate salary, nor time or respect. 'Aam Aadmi (common man)' only in name!'' Gandhi added. PTI ASK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

