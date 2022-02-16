Left Menu

MP BJP chief: India to run by Constitution, not Sharia

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:08 IST
Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president VD Sharma on Wednesday said the country will run on the basis of the Constitution and not by 'Sharia' or Islamic law, comments coming in the wake of a raging controversy over wearing hijabs in schools in Karnataka.

Sharma was responding to a media query here on wearing hijabs or headscarves in educational institutions in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

''Desh Bharat ke samvidhan aur kanoon se chalega yeh Sharia ke kanoon se nahi chalega (The country will run according to the Constitution and Indian laws, and not by Sharia), he said.

The BJP leader said schools and colleges are places for personality development and excellence in studies.

Therefore, the so called 'custodians of faith' (who propagate hijab wearing) will not be allowed to put in practice their plan in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

''There is no place for persons wanting to spoil the environment in educational campuses. The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to work on the slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (together with all, development of all),'' Sharma dded.

State government spokesman and Home Minister Narottam Mishra has already clarified that there was no proposal to ban hijab in educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

