Left Menu

10 crore people in TN vaccinated: MLA

Udhayanidhi listed the developmental works implemented by the government and said his father and Chief Minister M K Stalin would honour the DMKs election promise of granting the monthly cash dole of Rs 1,000 to each woman head across the State.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:46 IST
10 crore people in TN vaccinated: MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Erode (TN), Feb 15 (PTI): Within nine months of the DMK rule, 10 crore people were vaccinated against Covid-19 and steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government ensured dip in active cases and deaths, said Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA and secretary of the DMK Youth Wing, on Wednesday. He said this here while canvassing for the DMK and its allies for the urban local body elections on February 19. Udhayanidhi listed the developmental works implemented by the government and said his father and Chief Minister M K Stalin would honour the DMK's election promise of granting the monthly cash dole of Rs 1,000 to each woman head across the State. He said he is proud to say that only the DMK government has granted 50 per cent of seats to women in the civic elections. This shows how the present government respects women and their empowerment, he said adding that everyone should cast their votes for the party and its alliance partners. S. Muthusamy, Minister for Urban Development and Housing, was among those who were campaigning for the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022