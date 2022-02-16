Punjab Assembly elections: Chief Electoral Officer issues SOPs for last 72 hrs before polling day

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Dr. S Karuna Raju on Wednesday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the last 72 hours before the poll day in Punjab. Raju said that these instructions have been issued to all the District Election Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners that they should make necessary arrangements for the third randomization of polling personnel, certificate of formation of polling party, accommodation and food for polling parties and deployment of micro-observers, Video Cameras, Still Cameras, and webcasting at polling stations.

Punjab CEO also asked them to ensure training to polling personnel, sector officers, EVM management, besides strengthening all Election Expenditure Monitoring (EEM) teams like Flying Squad Teams (FSTs), Static Surveillance Teams (SST), Video Surveillance Teams (VSTs), Video Viewing Team (VVTs), Excise Monitoring Team (EMC), Media Certification Monitoring Committee (MCMC), Accounting Team, 24x7 district EEM Team, and control room during the last 72 hours. Raju also asked them to intensify monitoring and surveillance by the Flying Squads (FS) and SSTs, assistance from booth level awareness group, area of special focus for expenditure monitoring, implementation of model code of conduct for political parties and candidates besides directing them for vehicle permission and ensuring assured minimum facilities at all the Polling Stations. Voter education camps should be organized, he added.

According to the SOP, CEO Raju directed security authorities for advance police deployment plan for the last 72 hours, intensified monitoring and surveillance by the FS and SSTS, area of special focus for expenditure monitoring law and order/security arrangements/CAPF, and special efforts to curb misuse of money power. CEO also asked for obtaining a worry list of polling stations/locations from candidates and their agents, besides, checking inter-state and international borders and placement nakas and keeping vigil at arms and explosives. (ANI)

