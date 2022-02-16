All people safe under my govt, no communal forces will succeed, says CM Channi after Kejriwal's statement

Following a reported remark by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal related to the safety of Hindus and businessmen in Punjab, state CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that all people are safe under his government and no such communal forces would succeed. Channi took his official Twitter account and said, "Punjab belongs to all religions and castes. My government will provide a safe and stable environment with peace and harmony for all. Punjabis will not let such communal forces succeed. B-team came openly in the field."

A news portal published a report on Tuesday that said, "Aam Aadmi Party's convener Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement before the Punjab elections. He said in Ludhiana that the Hindu and business class in Punjab are worried about the security after the security lapse of the Prime Minister. Punjab has gone through a bad phase of terrorism. Because of this, there is a concern in the minds of people regarding internal security." Assembly election in Punjab will start on 20 February and counting will be done 10 March. (ANI)

