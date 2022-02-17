Left Menu

Bengal BJP to move SEC over Duare Sarkar camps

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 00:50 IST
The BJP's West Bengal unit on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of flouting the model Code of Conduct by organising 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) camps as the date for elections to 108 municipalities across the state has been announced.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party will take up the issue with the State Election Commission soon though whether the SEC will act on the complaint is not known.

The ruling Trinamool Congress asserted that the camps are part of an administrative move which had nothing to do with the municipal election.

''Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set a new benchmark. The state makes declarations that will benefit the public and the meeting is telecast live on channels. Her government issues ads on front pages announcing the Duare Sarkar project even as electioneering is in progress,'' Bhattacharya told reporters. He wondered whether there is any point in issuing the model code of conduct.

''We will be taking up the matter with the SEC soon, though we are not sure about its response,'' Bhattacharya said. Polls to the civic bodies will be held on February 27.

He claimed that said the BJP was fighting against three odds- the TMC, state police and the SEC.

Reacting to the allegation, TMC Deputy Chief Whip in the Assembly Tapas Roy said ongoing projects cannot be stopped.

''The BJP doesn’t know the Constitution. They are busy with levelling one accusation after another,'' he said.

