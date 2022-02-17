Left Menu

U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 06:52 IST
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz among other world leaders during her visit to the Munich Security Conference later this week, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

She is expected to arrive at the conference on Friday and also meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia and with the bipartisan U.S. congressional delegations to the security conference, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022