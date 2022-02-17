Left Menu

PM Modi condoles loss of lives during wedding ritual in Kushinagar

Condoling the loss of lives during a wedding ritual at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the incident as heart-rending. He extended his condolences to the families of victims and wished a quick recovery for the injured. The local administration is offering all possible help, Modi said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 09:01 IST
Condoling the loss of lives during a wedding ritual at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the incident as heart-rending. He extended his condolences to the families of victims and wished a quick recovery for the injured. The local administration is offering all possible help, Modi said in a tweet. Thirteen women and children died after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual. The incident took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

