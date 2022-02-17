Left Menu

Congress suffers blow ahead of Punjab polls, 3 councillors, other leaders join AAP

As part of a big blow to Congress days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, many leaders of the party's Amritsar unit joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 17-02-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 09:46 IST
Congress suffers blow ahead of Punjab polls, 3 councillors, other leaders join AAP
3 Congress councillors, many leaders join AAP (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of a big blow to Congress days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, many leaders of the party's Amritsar unit joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday. As many as three Congress councillors left the Congress party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which includes Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, Gurjeet Kaur in the presence of party leader Manish Sisodia.

Notably, Mayor of Amritsar, Karamjit Singh Rintu, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday. Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022