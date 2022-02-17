Left Menu

Women voters outnumber men in Uttarakhand assembly polls

The women voters of the state once again participated enthusiastically in the voting on February 14 for the Uttarakhand Assembly election outnumbering men voters by 4.60 per cent.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-02-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 11:43 IST
Women voters outnumber men in Uttarakhand assembly polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The women voters of the state once again participated enthusiastically in the voting on February 14 for the Uttarakhand Assembly election outnumbering men voters by 4.60 per cent. A total of 65.37 percent polling was recorded in the state, in which women have voted 67.20 percent, while men have voted 62.60 percent.

According to the State Chief Electoral Officer, there were a total of 81,72,173 general and 94,471 service voters in the voting for the state assembly. A total of 53,42,462 voters exercised their vote out of the general electorate, which is 65.37 percent of the total electorate.

This year the voter turnout was 0.19 per cent less than the assembly elections held in the year 2017. In the year 2017, 65.56 percent voting was done, then the voting percentage of women was 68.72 and that of men was 61.11 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022