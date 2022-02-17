Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over rising inflation

Taking a jibe at the Central government over rising inflation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that inflation is increasing in the country and income is decreasing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 12:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over rising inflation
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a jibe at the Central government over rising inflation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that inflation is increasing in the country and income is decreasing. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader shared a newspaper article, which reads, "Shock for the common man: Inflation reached a record level in 7 months, retail inflation in January reached at 6.01 per cent."

He further said that the Modi government has snatched away the laughter of many. "It is clear from the data - inflation is increasing, income is decreasing. But how to measure the suffering and pain of the people? How many families are forced to eat dry roti? How many children were taken out of school? How many women's jewellery was mortgaged? The Modi government has snatched away the laughter of how many?" he tweeted.

As per the Crisil report, the urban poor faced the highest inflation in January. The latest retail inflation data -- as the Crisil report points out -- shows that sequentially, CPI grew 0.5 per cent on month 2 in January, similar to the rate seen in the past 2 months.

Food CPI inflation rose to 5.4 per cent on-year from 4 per cent previous month and 2 per cent in January 2021, fuel inflation moderated to 9.3 per cent from 11 per cent previous month, but higher than 3.9 per cent in January 2021 and core CPI inflation was slightly lower at 6 per cent compared with 6.1 per cent previous month, but higher than 5.5 per cent in January 2021. Crisil finds "rural CPI inflation higher at 6.1 per cent in January compared with 5.4 per cent previous month and urban CPI inflation stable at 5.9 per cent as the previous month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022