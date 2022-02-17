Left Menu

Harish Rawat building castles in air even before poll verdict: BJP

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-02-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 12:32 IST
The BJP hit back at Congress leader Harish Rawat for his recent remark that he would either be chief minister or sit at home, saying he does not have the patience to wait for the poll verdict and is building castles in the air.

''His impatience shows he entered the poll battle just to grab the chief minister's chair and has nothing to do with public concerns,'' state BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

The Congress' ''greed for power'' has reached such a level that the fight for the chief minister's post has begun in the party even when the poll verdict is still sealed in the EVMs, he said.

''Even before the poll verdict is out, Rawat has begun to build castles in the air,'' Chauhan added.

Though the Congress made Rawat its poll campaign head for Uttarakhand, it did not declare him its chief ministerial candidate.

Rawat's chief ministerial ambition, however, is not hidden from anyone.

He recently told a TV channel that he would ''either be chief minister or sit at home''.

On Rawat's remark, former Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh said the choice of the chief minister is the prerogative of the party high command, and its decision will be accepted by all.

