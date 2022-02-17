Left Menu

'This is nonsense': Nitish hits out at Channi over 'bhaiyas' comment

Will not let the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye, who have come here to rule, enter the state, Channi said, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders.The comment has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP, Akali Dal and the AAP.AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the comment very shameful.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:15 IST
'This is nonsense': Nitish hits out at Channi over 'bhaiyas' comment
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday lambasted Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his remarks on ''bhaiyas'' (migrants), calling it appalling.

Talking to reporters, Kumar sought to know if Channi was unaware how much people of Bihar have served Punjab.

''This is nonsense. I am appalled at how people can say such things. Does he (Channi) not know how many people from Bihar live there (in Punjab) and how much they have served that land,'' he said.

Kumar, however, ducked queries about criticisms aimed at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whom the BJP, his ally, has accused of having egged on Channi.

Channi courted controversy during a rally in poll-bound Punjab by asking people not to let the ''bhaiyas'' of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state.

In a video that went viral on social media, Vadra was seen beside Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

''Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state,'' Channi said, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders.

The comment has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP, Akali Dal and the AAP.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the comment ''very shameful''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022