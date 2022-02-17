Congress, AIMIM misleading Muslim sisters on Hijab issue, says BJP MP Jugal Thakor

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala, on Thursday, slammed Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and said that they are "intentionally" misleading the Muslim community on the Hijab issue. Speaking to ANI, Thakor said, "The Karnataka government had made a rule in 1983 that a dress code will be kept inside schools and colleges. Congress and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi intentionally mislead our Muslim brothers and sisters that their hijab is going to be removed here. But instead of hijab, the focus should be to study in schools."

"The question is not about the dress code. The question is to follow the rules of school and college and pay attention to studies," the BJP MP added. He further said that Congress "deliberately" kept the girls in the Muslim community away from education and alleged that the party is looking for a vote bank through the hijab issue.

"For 70 years, Congress deliberately kept the people of the Muslim community away from the primary need of education. Today a large number of daughters are illiterate in the Muslim community. Congress party deliberately kept them away from education and used them as vote bank. It is not written anywhere in the Quran that you must go outside wearing a burqa. Congress is looking for a vote bank through hijab," he said. Extending support to BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya who said that the hijab should be worn inside the house and not in the educational institutions, Thakor said that she spoke about the freedom of Muslim women.

"Hijab is a matter of wearing inside the house and not in school or college. She is talking about Muslim women's freedom," he said. BJP MP From Bhopal Madha Pradesh Sadhvi Pragya on Wednesday said that No need to wear Hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's educational institutions, State Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh on Wednesday said that all schools are running properly and incidents of girls returning from school were reported in only 2-3 institutions. The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was similar in several colleges in the Udupi district. The Pre-University Education Board has released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)