Senegal president: I understand why France is pulling troops out of Mali

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:16 IST
Macky Sall Image Credit: Wikimedia
Senegalese President Macky Sall on Thursday said he understood why France decided to pull its military out of Mali, and that he was assured the fight against Islamist militants in the Sahel would continue.

Sall, who heads the ECOWAS bloc, told a press conference in Paris that governments in the region would meet with Malian authorities next week and that he hoped a timeframe for elections in Mali following a coup could be agreed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

