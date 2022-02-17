Biplab Deb to join BJP's campaign trail in Manipur on Friday

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb would hit the BJP's campaign trail in Manipur on Friday.

Deb, who is currently in Delhi, is scheduled to campaign for the party in Manipur and return on Saturday, a BJP leader in Agartala said.

''The chief minister will address a few rallies and take part in roadshows in Manipur,'' the party leader said on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, an MP from Tripura, has been extensively campaigning for the party in poll-bound Manipur for the past two weeks, he said.

Earlier, BJP's Tripura unit president Manik Saha campaigned for the party in the poll-bound state. Manipur will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The votes will be counted on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)