Opposition's agenda is same as Pakistan to break Punjab: PM Modi

Hitting out at the Opposition for making attempts to break Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that their agenda is the same as Pakistan's agenda. "These people are dreaming of breaking Punjab. These people are ready to join hands with the separatists for power. If these people have to break the country to get power, then these people are ready for that too. Their agenda and the agenda of the country's enemies, Pakistan's agenda is not at all different," said PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Abohar.

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi said, "Those who don't welcome you in Delhi, are asking for votes in Punjab." The 'Partner in Crime' party of Congress is also telling lies one after the other in Punjab. These are the people who have the government in Delhi. These people, who came to Punjab today and lied to the Sikhs, have not made a single Sikh minister in Delhi.

PM Modi said the BJP government's scheme has made healthcare accessible to all and has made medication more affordable for all. "50 crore people of the country are getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme. With an Ayushman Bharat card, a citizen of Punjab will go anywhere in India, he will get free treatment. Another sad thing is that if you have an Ayushman card, if you go to Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, then you will be treated, but if you go to Delhi where the Chief Minister who is sitting will refuse you to get treatment in the hospital of Delhi. Because with this plan they are not ready to join," he said.

Continuing his attack at Congress, PM Modi said every trade in Punjab has been captured by mafia. He also alleged that Congress has always betrayed the farmers in Punjab as he tried to woo the cultivators in the aftermaths of the repeal of farm laws. Urging people to vote for the BJP on February 20, PM Modi said Punjab now needs a government that draws inspiration from patriotism. He said only the BJP can resolve the issues of security in Punjab.

PM Modi also appealed to the people of Punjab to give a chance to BJP this decade so that the double engine government can work for the welfare of the people in the state. "Double engine government in Punjab means- fastest development of the state in this decade. Sand mafia, drug mafias will vanish from the state and industries will touch new heights, and new opportunities for employment, self-employment for the youth of Punjab," he said.

He further said that when his government was formed at the Centre, it implemented the recommendations of the commission. (ANI)

