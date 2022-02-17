Why should people in UP vote for Congress, asks Amit Malviya on Channi's remarks

Left Menu

BJP leader Amit Malviya.
Slamming Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the BJP leader Amit Malviya on Thursday asked why should the people of Uttar Pradesh vote for Congress. Malviya came down heavily against Channi's purported remarks against the people of Bihar and UP. He also said that the Congress national general secretary and party's UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi was seen laughing and clapping beside Channi when he made the controversial remarks. "Channi made really objectionable remarks. But what was more objectionable was that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UP in-charge of Congress, was laughing and clapping in his company when the people of UP and Bihar were being disrespected. On what basis does Congress think that people in UP should support and vote for them?," Malviya told ANI.

Channi had purportedly appealed to the people of Punjab to stop people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from coming to the state. "Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab," said the Chief Minister during a roadshow with Vadra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

