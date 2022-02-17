Left Menu

Punjab Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says BJP, AAP emerged from RSS

The General Secretary of Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said that Punjabiyat is the sense that doesn't bow down before anyone but the almighty.

ANI | Pathankot (Punjab) | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:06 IST
Punjab Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says BJP, AAP emerged from RSS
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The General Secretary of Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said that Punjabiyat is the sense that doesn't bow down before anyone but the almighty. Targeting the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Priyanka said, "Out of all the political parties that come before you and talk about Paunjabiyat, one has already bowed down before its industrialist friends."

"Prime Minister (PM) came to Pathankot yesterday for polls but he couldn't travel 5-6 km from his residence to meet the farmers. He made the farmers agitate for 1 year," she said. Priyanka further added, "He visited the US, Canada, travelled all over the world, and bought two Rs 16,000 crores-worth choppers for himself."

The Congress leader further added, "He didn't pay the outstanding amount of Rs 14,000 crores of sugarcane farmers. Not even once did he meet the agitating farmers. Instead, son of his Minister mowed down six farmers with his vehicle." She called PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal "bade miyan, chhote miyan" and said both of them have emerged from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

No aides have been given to the people of Punjab, especially the small or medium business, be it the time of demonetization, forcibly implementing the Goods and Service Tax (GST) or be it the time of complete lockdown during COVID-19, said Vadra. Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022