Left Menu

Gujarat Congress leader Jayrajsinh Parmar quits party

The Congress leader from Gujarat Jayrajsinh Parmar resigned from the party today after claiming that he was dissatisfied with the party's functioning.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:23 IST
Gujarat Congress leader Jayrajsinh Parmar quits party
Congress leader from Gujarat Jayrajsinh Parmar (Pic Credit: Jayrajsinh Parmar Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress leader from Gujarat Jayrajsinh Parmar resigned from the party today after claiming that he was dissatisfied with the party's functioning. He took to his Facebook account and posted that he is not the one who runs after power and he is neither afraid of it.

Parmar further said, "I am the first to inform you of the decision, with a broken heart, that I'm resigning from the primary membership of Congress." "I wish all the supporters, well-wishers, critics, and activist friends a bright future," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022