Russia assures Italy it wants diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis -Di Maio
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:24 IST
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, had assured him Moscow wanted to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.
Speaking at a joint news conference following talks, Di Maio said he welcomed an announcement by Lavrov that Russia would send a reply to the United States later in the day on the issue of security guarantees.
"I think it's very good news, a very good signal," Di Maio said.
