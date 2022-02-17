Left Menu

Russia assures Italy it wants diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis -Di Maio

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:24 IST
Luigi Di Maio Image Credit: Wikipedia
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, had assured him Moscow wanted to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Speaking at a joint news conference following talks, Di Maio said he welcomed an announcement by Lavrov that Russia would send a reply to the United States later in the day on the issue of security guarantees.

"I think it's very good news, a very good signal," Di Maio said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

